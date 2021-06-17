You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay launches two non-portfolio landlord products and cuts select rates

by:
  • 17/06/2021
  • 0
Landbay launches two non-portfolio landlord products and cuts select rates
Landbay has launched two new deals for non-portfolio landlords and cut rates on two existing products.

 

The new non-portfolio landlord products are a two-year and a five-year fixed at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), for loan sizes of £100,000 to £1.5 million.

The rate for the two-year fixed is 2.85 per cent, and for the five-year fixed, 3.35 per cent.

The lender also cut rates on its non-portfolio two and five-year fixed rates at 75 per cent LTV. The two-year rate was reduced from 3.14 per cent to 2.95 per cent, and the five-year rate from 3.39 per cent to 3.35 per cent.

The permitted loan size for the non-portfolio deals is £100,000 to £1 million and all are subject to a product fee of 1.5 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Enterprise Finance completes bridging loan in five hours

Specialist finance broker Enterprise Finance has completed a bridging loan in under five hours to help a couple buy their...

Close