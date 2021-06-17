Landbay launches two non-portfolio landlord products and cuts select rates

Landbay has launched two new deals for non-portfolio landlords and cut rates on two existing products.

The new non-portfolio landlord products are a two-year and a five-year fixed at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), for loan sizes of £100,000 to £1.5 million.

The rate for the two-year fixed is 2.85 per cent, and for the five-year fixed, 3.35 per cent.

The lender also cut rates on its non-portfolio two and five-year fixed rates at 75 per cent LTV. The two-year rate was reduced from 3.14 per cent to 2.95 per cent, and the five-year rate from 3.39 per cent to 3.35 per cent.

The permitted loan size for the non-portfolio deals is £100,000 to £1 million and all are subject to a product fee of 1.5 per cent.