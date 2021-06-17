MAB adds Loans Warehouse to specialist broker panel

The Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has added Loans Warehouse to its specialist broker panel to bring advice on second charge mortgages, bridging and development finance.

Other members of the panel include Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Group and Your Expert Group.

The panel aims to provide advisers with improved choice and adds to expertise available within its specialist finance offering.

Loans Warehouse will provide MAB’s advisers with access to advice for second charge mortgages, bridging and development finance.

MAB’s chief executive officer Peter Brodnicki said: “This move is all about giving our advisers more choice within the specialist first and second charge mortgage market.

He added: “The organisations within the panel have been carefully selected based on the quality of offering and exceptionally high service standards our brokers should expect.”

Loans Warehouse director and co-founder Matt Tristram (pictured) said: “We’re delighted with the opportunity we’ve been given by MAB and can’t wait to get out there and meet the members and provide the service we pride ourselves on.”

The addition to the MAB specialist broker panel is the latest partnership by Loans Warehouse, which has recently partnered with MCI Mortgage Club and Black & White Bridging.

The company was granted full authorisation by the Financial Conduct Authority to conduct regulated bridging advice and added United Trust Bank as its first lender partner last year.