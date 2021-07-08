You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance - Second Charge Lending -

Together adds low rate deals to first charge and BTL range

  • 08/07/2021
Specialist lender Together Loans has brought out the lowest rates for its first charge and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges to support borrowers as the stamp duty holiday is rolled back.

 

Within its first charge range, the two-year fixed rate prime plus product for capital and repayment loans with a rate of 3.59 per cent has been reintroduced, as has the interest-only equivalent which has a rate of 4.09 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed prime plus product, which was limited edition, has now been made permanently available. The rate is pegged at 4.99 per cent for capital repayment and 5.49 per cent for interest-only.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) for new purchases is 75 per cent, and for remortgages it is 70 per cent.

The minimum loan size is £50,000 and maximum loan sizes are £500,000 up to 75 per cent LTV, and £1m at 60 per cent LTV.

Together’s personal finance chief executive officer Pete Ball (pictured) said: “The residential property market has performed incredibly well during the Covid-19 crisis, boosted by the government support through stamp duty tax breaks.

“However, as this help starts to taper out, there will be many borrowers who are in the market for more competitive mortgage products to meet their individual circumstances – and to help them realise their home-owning ambitions.”

The lender has also reduced the rates on its standard and consumer BTL first charge product to 4.99 per cent and to 5.99 per cent for consumer and BTL second charge products.

Together’s commercial finance chief executive officer Marc Goldberg added: “We have reduced the rates for our standard BTL range on the back of an extremely positive reaction from the market and invaluable feedback from our intermediary partners.

“We see BTL as a key driver as we grow our lending back to pre-pandemic levels. These recent changes will provide and even more competitive offering from Together, meaning we can provide more landlords and investors with the finance they’re looking for.”

