You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Starling Bank acquires Fleet Mortgages in £50m transaction

by:
  • 26/07/2021
  • 0
Starling Bank acquires Fleet Mortgages in £50m transaction
Fleet Mortgages has been acquired by digital challenger bank Starling Bank, in a £50m cash and share transaction.

 

This is the first acquisition by the bank and means Starling will become the sole funder of future originations for Fleet Mortgages.  

Fleet Mortgages will gain access to Starling’s deposit customer base through the deal.  

The specialist lender has originated £2.3bn of mortgages to date and has reported no credit losses. It currently has £1.75bn mortgages on its loan book. 

Fleet’s management team will still run the lender and daily operations remain unchanged. 

The deal marks Starling’s entrance into the mortgage market. The deal is also part of the challenger bank’s plan to expand its lending through mergers and acquisitions and forward-flow arrangements, where it will purchase loans originated by other providers. 

Bob Young, chief executive at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We are very pleased to be announcing the acquisition of the business by Starling Bank which will deliver a significant benefit to our company, our intermediary partners and their landlord clients, particularly in terms of reduced cost of funds providing us with the ability to deliver highly-competitive products.  

“It is certainly exciting times ahead for everyone associated with Fleet and, with new, ambitious shareholders on board, it allows us to potentially move into new product sectors and further grow our market share. This acquisition opens up a range of opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be available to us.” 

Young added: “This is a natural progression for our lending business, with both Starling and Fleet sharing a very similar cultural fit and provides us with a very strong lending base from which to work from and to deliver for our staff, our adviser partners and our landlord customers.” 

Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank, said: “The acquisition of Fleet Mortgages is the start of our move into mortgages as an asset class and builds on a number of forward-flow arrangements that we’re doing with leading non-bank lenders.  

“Fleet’s existing management team will remain in place and Fleet will continue to operate as a stand-alone company, keeping the original name and brand. We’re buying Fleet because it is very good at what it does, not because we want to change it.” 

Starling Bank was advised by Rothschild and PwC as its financial adviser and TLT as legal counsel. Fleet Mortgages enlisted West Hill Corporate Finance as financial adviser and Humphries Kirk as its legal adviser. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide leads cross industry initiative to tackle housing crisis

Nationwide is leading a collaboration of more than 25 organisations to tackle the UK’s housing shortage, the challenges to go...

Close