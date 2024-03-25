You are here: Home - News -

In Partnership network acquires adviser support firms

  • 25/03/2024
Mortgage and financial adviser network In Partnership has acquired two firms that offer support to advisers.

In a deal completed on 22 March, In Partnership purchased The Adviser Support Hub (TASH) and The Admin Pod (TAP). 

The firms have provided outsourced paraplanning and administration services to In Partnership and the wider adviser sector for 14 years. 

In Partnership said the acquisition would allow its advisers to gain access to the support services in line with Consumer Duty rules and the appointed representative regime. This follows the network’s partnership with vulnerability assessment service Comentis last year, which was also to support its compliance with Consumer Duty.

It is expected to support advisers through the research process while allowing them extra time with clients. 

Kevin McDonagh, CEO of In Partnership, said: “We are delighted to acquire a proven, leading outsourced paraplanning firm in this next step of our expansion. This strategic acquisition will assist the group in its growth plans in several areas over the coming months.

“Our harmonious employee cultures facilitate a seamless transition moving forward, and we are confident in the success that it will bring. We look forward to working with and developing our business strategy together.” 

Daniel Galbally, director of TASH and TAP, added: “Having worked closely with the senior management at OPGL [In Partnership] for 14 years, it is clear to me that both our business objectives and staff cultures are closely aligned, and this acquisition feels like a very natural step.

“I am confident that OLPG’s industry expertise, resources and shared values will secure the future success of The Adviser Support Hub as a leading firm in supporting financial planners across the country. I know we have a great future together.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.