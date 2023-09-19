You are here: Home - News -

News

In Partnership network enlists Comentis for vulnerability assessments

by:
  • 19/09/2023
  • 0
In Partnership network enlists Comentis for vulnerability assessments
Financial and mortgage adviser network In Partnership has entered an agreement with clinical reg tech firm Comentis to assist members with vulnerability checks.

In Partnership’s 500 adviser members will gain access to Comentis’ financial vulnerability assessment tool which will be used during the know your customer (KYC) compliance process. 

Comentis’ assessment uses technology in conjunction with clinical expertise. The platform can be integrated into a broker’s existing software. 

It works through the use of a questionnaire to determine a client’s potential vulnerability and assess their resilience to stressors. The assessment produces an audit trail which advisers can use for record keeping. 

Jonathan Barrett (pictured), CEO and co-founder at Comentis, said: “Vulnerability is high on the regulatory agenda right now, and rightly so. With Consumer Duty upon us, it’s more important than ever for advisers to be equipped to identify any, and indeed, all signs of vulnerability.   

“Our market-leading software will ensure that all In Partnership advisers are able to better identify their financially vulnerable clients and support them in delivering the outcomes that clients deserve.” 

Gordon McNeill, group compliance director at In Partnership, added: “We know that Consumer Duty emphasises the importance of identifying and supporting vulnerable customers, but we also know that many advisers are still – understandably – struggling with this incredibly complex process.  

“Moving forward, financial advisers will need all the support they can get, which is why we are deploying this tool to both networks of our group, The On-Line Partnership Limited and The Whitechurch Network Limited. Comentis’ combination of cutting-edge technology, developed with clinical knowledge, will be invaluable to ensuring all at-risk customers are identified and supported correctly.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.