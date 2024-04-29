You are here: Home - News -

News

Average house prices pushed up by pivot to smaller homes – Halifax

by:
  • 29/04/2024
  • 0
Average house prices pushed up by pivot to smaller homes – Halifax
A demand for smaller homes led to a 1.9% annual increase in property prices to an average of £286,430 in February, a house price dataset showed.

Figures from Halifax revealed that the largest price increase was recorded among flats, which rose by 2.7% to £163,016.

This was followed by terraced homes, which came to an average price of £224,173; a 2.6% rise. 

Halifax said, looking at the longer-term trend, the average price for a terraced home had risen by 20.5% or £38,090 over the last four years. 

There was a 2% increase in the average price of a detached home, which came to £442,802, and semi-detached property prices rose by 1.7% to £290,403. 

This was just £5,551 below the peak average price for a flat, recorded in August 2022.

Halifax suggested that the rise in interest rates had put pressure on mortgage affordability and encouraged homebuyers to adjust their expectations and consider smaller homes. 

Overall, average house prices in the UK reached £286,430 in February, which was a 1.9% rise on last year, or £5,318 in cash terms. Compared to 2020, this was a 19.9% increase, or £47,573.

 

Longer-term trends 

Despite being partially responsible for the rise in house prices this year, the average value of a flat saw the smallest change on a longer-term basis. 

Since 2020, flats have risen by 13.4% in price on average – or £28,027 – while the price of a terraced home had risen by 20.5% – or £38,090 – over the last four years. 

The average price of semi-detached homes has increased by 21.4% – or £51,950 – while detached properties have seen the greatest rise with a 23.9% jump. This represents an extra £87,043 in value. 

 

Driven by first-time buyer activity

The lender said the first-time buyer market was also key to this trend, as, while the number of new buyers was lower than recent years, they still made up 53% of mortgaged sales in 2023. This was the highest proportion of sales to first-time buyers since 1995. 

Flats and terraced homes made up 57% of all properties sold to first-time buyers last year, indicating a preference for smaller homes. 

This was more prevalent in areas where property prices are higher, such as London, where flats and terraced homes accounted for 90% of first-time buyer purchases. 

There was only one region where the average price of a flat fell, which was Yorkshire and Humberside, with a 2.9% decrease to £109,827. 

 

House prices: ‘a nuanced story’

Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Mortgages, said: “It’s important not to gloss over the challenges facing the UK housing market, given the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage affordability, coupled with a continued lack of supply of new homes. But scratch beneath the surface and there is a more nuanced story, one [that] shows that demand for different property types in different parts of the country can vary hugely.

“As interest rates have stabilised and buyers adjust to the new economic reality of owning a home, one way to compensate for higher borrowing costs is to target smaller properties. This is especially true among first-time buyers, who have proven to be resilient over recent years, and now account for the largest proportion of homes purchased with a mortgage in almost 30 years.”

She added: “We see this reflected in property prices for the first few months of this year, with the value of flats rising most sharply, closing the ‘growth gap’ on bigger properties that’s existed for most of the last four years.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.