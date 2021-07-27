HTB Specialist Mortgages launches broker portal

The new portal, PUMA for Intermediaries, has been rolled out to all brokers following a trial period and will be used for all new applications.

Complete FS was one of the firms invited to trial the portal.

Phil Jay, director at Complete FS, said: “We’ve been very impressed with the new portal; how easy it was to set up and use, the quality of the support and documentation and the way it has enabled us to streamline doing business with HTB.

“There are no more lengthy email chains or need for multiple applications – once the case is registered, it’s all systems go, and we receive updates at each stage of progression.”

Marcus Dussard (pictured), sales director at HTB, added: “The HTB way of doing business is very much about a personalised approach: it’s how we’ve earned our reputation for being a truly specialist and award-winning lender.

“So, whilst the new portal is, of course, a great facilitator to even better turnaround and service, I want our brokers to know the full team: BDMs; lending managers, lending assessors, underwriters and completions officers are just as accessible as before to discuss and support each case.”