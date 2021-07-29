You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Pepper Money launches club for distribution partners

  • 29/07/2021
Residential and buy-to-let specialist Pepper Money has introduced a club, Pepper Premier, for its distribution partners to foster strong relationships between the parties.

 

The distributors currently include 3mc, Brightstar, Complete FS, Dynamo, Impact Specialist Finance, Simply Adverse and TFC Homeloans.

Members will act as specialist distributors and  benefit from exclusive products, named case handlers, a national account manager and quarterly events.

The club aims to build stronger relationships and encourage collaborative working between the various partners.

Pepper Money’s sales director Paul Adams said: “The launch of Pepper Premier recognises the important role played by specialist distributors. They are the key to the growth of our sector, providing invaluable expertise for brokers who have less experience in the specialist market, or want to scale their business.”

He added that the club would help various partners identify new ways to meet changing needs of brokers and customers, and that there were hopes to expand club membership in the future.

Pepper Money’s national development manager Daniel Wraith added: “We have just held our first event for Pepper Premier and it was a real success with good engagement and open discussions.

“We received great feedback about Pepper’s service and lots of good ideas for future proposition development. Working together with our specialist distribution partners in this way really does benefit everyone.”

