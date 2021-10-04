You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Optimum Credit hires Batte as southern BDM

  04/10/2021
Second charge mortgage lender, Optimum Credit, has hired Matthew Batte as its business development manager (BDM) for the south.

 

Batte worked at Shawbrook Bank for around three years previously, most recently as a senior relationship manager.

Prior to that he worked at First Trust Finance for nearly three years as a sales manager, working at Optimum Credit before that as a broker account manager for under a year and First Trust Finance as a senior underwriter for nearly eight years.

In his role he will work with southern brokers to help them meet clients’ capital raising needs. The company offers variable, fixed and discounted second charge mortgages worth from £5,000 to £1m.

Simon Mules, Optimum Credit’s commercial director, said: “I’d like to welcome Matthew back to Optimum Credit. He has a great pedigree in second charge lending and will be a huge asset to our business and brokers.

“We continue to lead the way in this market, and we have ambitious growth plans for the business as part of the Pepper Money group.”

Pepper Money bought the second charge lender in 2018.

 

