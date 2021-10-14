Vida cuts rates by up to 0.25 per cent

Vida has reduced the rates on three limited edition buy-to-let deals by up to 0.25 per cent.

Rates begin at 2.89 per cent for its two-year fixed rates and 3.14 per cent on its five-year fixed rates.

Special purpose vehicles are accepted across all buy-to-let ranges and the deals are available for both purchases and remortgages. The maximum loan available is £1m.

Richard Tugwell (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Vida, said: “We have been listening to our intermediaries and despite the challenges the mortgage market has faced over recent years, the UK buy-to-let sector is very much alive, and these changes are aimed at supporting our customers in achieving portfolio growth and reinforces our commitment to offering greater opportunities for intermediaries and their customers locked out of high street lending.”