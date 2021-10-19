You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Clifton PF appoints new head of bridging finance

by:
  • 19/10/2021
  • 0
Clifton PF appoints new head of bridging finance
Sam O’Neill has been promoted to the role of head of bridging finance at adviser Clifton Private Finance.

O’Neill takes up the post from the start of next month, having worked for the broker for the past four years.

He will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day running of the bridging team, as well as help the broker develop tailored client services which cover the various specialist areas of short-term finance.

O’Neill will also oversee the intermediary’s graduate recruitment scheme. The scheme provides would-be advisers with a six-month paid internship, with the aim of them moving onto a full-time contract at the end of that.

O’Neill said he was looking to double the size of the intermediary’s bridging team by the end of the year, adding that bringing in graduate talent provided the opportunity to introduce new ideas, fresh thinking “and an industry that moves with the times”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.