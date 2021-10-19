You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Finance 4 Business shareholder restructure confirms Martin as chairman

  • 19/10/2021
CEO David Pinnington and directors Melanie Johnson and Paul Atkinson have been confirmed as the newly appointed shareholders of Finance 4 Business, alongside founder and now chairman Russell Martin and former LDC chairman Darryl Eales, who recently became a shareholding investor.

 

Finance 4 Business provides specialist mortgages, bridging finance and development finance.

Pinnington joined the business in 2017 and took over as CEO in March 2021 to work alongside Johnson, who has worked at Finance 4 Business since 2010, and Atkinson, who joined in 2013 to lead the business.

New chairman Russell Martin said: “Finance 4 Business was my original baby and I’m proud of what I have achieved over the years in helping to make it the business it is today. But it’s time to fully hand the reins to David, Melanie and Paul, who have been a major ingredient in the recipe for success and will continue to drive the business forward, catering for a market evolving at pace.”

Russell added: “It’s been a momentous year for us, with the launch of the ARMCO Group, and we feel this has significantly enhanced our offering and contributed to our success. This, combined with the expertise and experience of Melanie and Paul, means that we have a strong team to drive the business forward. We will continue our mission to help investors, developers and businesses capitalise on the opportunities that are emerging in the property market.”

The company has also rebranded across the website and other business channels, including social media.

Russell added: “Despite entering a new era here at Finance 4 Business, we will continue to play a central role as a broker, unravelling complex and multifaceted information with clarity, knowledge and speed, via a dedicated and experienced team.”

 

