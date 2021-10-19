You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

HTB appoints Wright head of propositions

  19/10/2021
Hampshire Trust Bank has recruited Sally Wright to the role of head of propositions for its specialist mortgages division.

Wright joins from Vida Homeloans, where she spent five years, holding roles including head of field sales and corporate sales manager. She was previously national account manager at OneSavings Bank.

Wright will work alongside Louisa Sedgwick, (pictured) who also recently joined HTB from Vida Homeloans as deputy managing director, who is tasked with supporting the lender’s growth ambitions.

Sedgwick (pictured) said this was an exciting time to be part of the HTB story, adding: “I couldn’t be more pleased to be able to bring Sally on board at this exciting stage in our development. Her expertise and experience will play a huge role in shaping our mortgage growth aspirations – more of which will become apparent soon”.

Wright praised the HTB platform and its reputation within the industry.

She continued: “This is a great time to join a team that has such enthusiasm and determination to do more and better for the intermediary market. I have worked closely with Louisa for many years and I know that together we can achieve great things”.

 

