Bridging

Precise Mortgages broadens bridging range

by:
  • 21/10/2021
Precise Mortgages has broadened its bridging range to offer up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) for regulated and non-regulated products and made automatic valuation models (AVMs) more widely available.

 

Rates for the products start from 0.49 per cent and there is no maximum loan size for regulated and non-regulated products.

The LTV was previously 65 per cent and the maximum loan size was £1m.

The range will also allow landlords to make internal changes to their properties, including property conversions of small houses in multiple occupation, garagees and lofts.

The lender has also introduced AVMs up to 60 per cent LTV, and with no fee.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), OSB group sales director, said: “We’re a trusted lender that has a proven track record in bridging and can manage service and processing effectively. We always ensure that we have the resources in place and we build in over-capacity in order to service applications.”

Rob Jupp, group chief executive of Brightstar Financial and member of the premier panel, said: “Our clients’ lives, and therefore their needs, are always evolving and Precise Mortgages has led the market in development to ensure their products, criteria and services recognise and reflect that.

“They are clearly leading the way with this new bridging range and we’re looking forward to working with the team to create even more positive outcomes for our clients.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.