Roma Finance receives £15m investment and hires trio of directors

Roma Finance has received £15m in funding from British Business Investments, and promoted three directors: Steve Smith, Michael Allison and Matthew Severs.

The funding will help Roma Finance grow its access to finance for smaller scale housing developers.

British Business Investments is an independent North West-based lender specialising in property finance and is a commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank.

Since it was founded in 2014, British Business Investments has committed over £3bn to finance providers supporting smaller UK businesses.

Judith Hartley, chief executive of British Business Investments, said: “This £15m commitment to Roma Finance supports our objectives as Roma Finance provides much needed support to the smaller housebuilding sector which has been subject to restricted access to funding in recent years.

“Supporting independent regionally based operators, such as Roma Finance, helps to diversify the finance market and provide more choice for companies across the UK, so they can access the finance they need to grow and prosper.”

Roma Finance’s managing director, Scott Marshall, said: “British Business Investments’ goal is to make finance accessible to smaller businesses. Our visions and ideals are very much aligned and we have close relationships with many builders and property investors.

“We’re committed to funding projects that benefit our communities and we offer fast decisions, access to our significant property expertise and a dedicated point of contact throughout the whole process, from application through to completion of the build and resale. We are very excited about this new partnership, and this will help our customers.”

Three new directors

Smith will take on the role of sales director, Allison will be the operations director and Severs will be finance director. Severs will take over from Keith Richardson who has taken on the role of chief financial officer.

Smith has worked at Roma Finance for nearly three years, initially joining as a business development manager and then becoming national sales manager and head of sales. Before that, he worked at Glenhawk for just under a year and Shawbrook Bank for over a year.

In his role he will help to roll out its sales strategy and growth.

Allison joined Roma Finance last year as head of transformational change. Prior to that he worked at Together for nearly 14 years and has also held roles at First Response Finance.

Allison will lead the company’s bionic transformational program and corporate social responsibility strategy.

Severs has been with the firm for just over a year, initially joining as a financial controller. Before that he was a group financial controller at Igloo, and has also worked at Equity Solutions Group.

Marshall added: “I have said this before, but I have never been as excited about the future of Roma as I am right now. We have fantastic people in every department and this is the perfect time to create this organisational structure with inspirational and innovative leaders.

“Steve, Michael and Matt have all demonstrated their skills and commitment to the business and this is largely why we are now in such a fantastic position.”