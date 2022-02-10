Hope Capital more than doubles completions and AIPs rise by half in 2021

The firm said that completions year-on-year grew by 107 per cent in 2021, whilst AIPs rose by 50 per cent.

The company did not provide exact figures.

The busy year came as Hope Capital launched new products, including its refurbishment range, discounted rate loan and a development exit loan.

The lender also had a hiring spree during the past 12 months with 11 new hires. This included adding Danielle Evans and David Weir to its sales team; Charlie Gregory and Jamie Gillsepie as business development managers; Charlotte Holt as finance coordinator and Jonathan Britstone as its operations manager.

Jonathan Sealey (pictured), chief executive of the privately run bridging firm, said results were an “unbelievable accomplishment” and had surpassed expectations given the uncertainty around the wider economic climate and the wide-ranging impact of the pandemic on many industries.

He added: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the specialist lending market has continued to stride forward, and we believe that, as even more brokers become aware of the benefits bridging finance can bring, the sector will only continue to grow.”

Hope Capital operates in England, Wales and Scotland, offering loans of up to £5m and up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV), with a usual loan duration of up to 18 months.