You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Suros partners with Funding Bay in intermediary sector

by:
  • 24/02/2022
  • 0
Suros partners with Funding Bay in intermediary sector
Suros Capital, a specialist lending company providing loans secured against luxury assets, has partnered with Funding Bay, a specialist in financing for SMEs.

 

Funding Bay, which is based in London, has helped businesses across the UK raise over £100m in funding since 2017. 

Charles Hodge (pictured), business development director for Suros, said the partnership would offer another dimension to Funding Bay’s portfolio of lending options for SMEs.

Hodge said: “The ability to borrow against luxury assets such as classic cars, jewellery, fine art, watches, and fine wine is still underestimated. Funding Bay has recognised the value that Suros Capital can bring, particularly when property based lending is not an option.”

Joseph Babalola, Funding Bay’s director, said: “Suros Capital offers specialists like Funding Bay a unique facility that significantly broadens our ability to provide short term lending solutions for SME owners. As an industry, our focus is so much geared towards loans secured against property that we can become blinkered to other solutions. 

“Suros Capital’s facility, secured by an alternative asset class, is fast and free of much of the paperwork normally associated with traditional borrowing because it simply requires valuation of the asset. Suros Capital’s offering is an invaluable addition to our inventory of funding options.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.