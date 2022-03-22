You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen promotes Harry Baker to head of credit

by:
  • 22/03/2022
  • 0
Aspen promotes Harry Baker to head of credit
Aspen Bridging has made Harry Baker its head of credit – a newly created role.

 

Baker was promoted from the role of credit manager and has worked at the lender for nearly five years. 

In his new position, he will be responsible for the loan to value (LTV) approach for different cases, support underwriting criteria and organise staff training. 

He will also continue to oversee the underwriting team’s caseloads and help with larger applications.  

He joined the lender through its graduate recruitment scheme as an underwriter in 2017 before moving up to the role of senior underwriter the following year, then credit manager in 2019. 

Baker (pictured) said: “At a lender that embraces complex and time pressured bridging, light development and bridge-to-let cases, as well more standard applications, you find that every day is a learning experience.  

“The knowledge and experience I have built up over my time at Aspen will not only help shape our day-to-day workload and product offering going forwards, but I also am excited to be helping educate our newer members of staff so they too can fulfil their professional ambitions with this great company.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.