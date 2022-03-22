Aspen promotes Harry Baker to head of credit

Aspen Bridging has made Harry Baker its head of credit – a newly created role.

Baker was promoted from the role of credit manager and has worked at the lender for nearly five years.

In his new position, he will be responsible for the loan to value (LTV) approach for different cases, support underwriting criteria and organise staff training.

He will also continue to oversee the underwriting team’s caseloads and help with larger applications.

He joined the lender through its graduate recruitment scheme as an underwriter in 2017 before moving up to the role of senior underwriter the following year, then credit manager in 2019.

Baker (pictured) said: “At a lender that embraces complex and time pressured bridging, light development and bridge-to-let cases, as well more standard applications, you find that every day is a learning experience.

“The knowledge and experience I have built up over my time at Aspen will not only help shape our day-to-day workload and product offering going forwards, but I also am excited to be helping educate our newer members of staff so they too can fulfil their professional ambitions with this great company.”