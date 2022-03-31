You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Glenhawk’s bridging lending manager Amy Wareham launches brokerage

by:
  • 31/03/2022
  • 0
Glenhawk’s bridging lending manager Amy Wareham launches brokerage
Amy Wareham (pictured), Glenhawk’s former bridging lending manager, has launched her own brokerage Hop Finance.

 

Currently a one-woman operation, the firm will focus on bridging, refurbishment and development finance.

Wareham started her career at Coreco as an apprentice and gained experience working with the specialist finance team.

She then moved on to work at LendInvest where she worked for just over a year in bridging and development finance.

After that she moved on to work at Glenhawk for just over three years, and in her role as bridging lending manager oversaw the day-to-day management of the underwriting team.

Speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions, Wareham said launching a broker firm felt like “coming full circle” as she had started her career in broking.

“I always wanted to go back to broking… why not now? There is never going to be a good time so I thought why not,” she said.

Wareham said: “The industry has shown that it is recession and pandemic-proof, and there is so much opportunity at the moment. Clients are realising that property is a good investment and it is doable. You don’t need huge amount of money to do up a property, and there are a lot of younger people coming in as well.”

She added that the goal would be to become a whole of market broker and FCA-approved further down the line as well as grow the operation, but for now she was enjoying her return to broking.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.