Glenhawk’s bridging lending manager Amy Wareham launches brokerage

Amy Wareham (pictured), Glenhawk’s former bridging lending manager, has launched her own brokerage Hop Finance.

Currently a one-woman operation, the firm will focus on bridging, refurbishment and development finance.

Wareham started her career at Coreco as an apprentice and gained experience working with the specialist finance team.

She then moved on to work at LendInvest where she worked for just over a year in bridging and development finance.

After that she moved on to work at Glenhawk for just over three years, and in her role as bridging lending manager oversaw the day-to-day management of the underwriting team.

Speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions, Wareham said launching a broker firm felt like “coming full circle” as she had started her career in broking.

“I always wanted to go back to broking… why not now? There is never going to be a good time so I thought why not,” she said.

Wareham said: “The industry has shown that it is recession and pandemic-proof, and there is so much opportunity at the moment. Clients are realising that property is a good investment and it is doable. You don’t need huge amount of money to do up a property, and there are a lot of younger people coming in as well.”

She added that the goal would be to become a whole of market broker and FCA-approved further down the line as well as grow the operation, but for now she was enjoying her return to broking.