You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook reports record profits of £197.2m for 2021

by:
  • 31/03/2022
  • 0
Shawbrook reports record profits of £197.2m for 2021
Shawbrook Bank has more than doubled its profit before tax year-on-year, with a figure of £197.2m for 2021 up from £73.5m in 2020.

 

Its loan book also saw a 26 per cent growth to £8.6bn. 

During the year, the bank lent £5.19bn in property finance loans while its subsidiary The Mortgage Lender (TML), which it acquired in January 2020 for an undisclosed sum, issued loans valued at £513.7m. 

The loans and advances for the year for both firms increased on 2020, up from £4.16bn for property finance and £239.6m for TML respectively. 

In February 2021, Shawbrook’s equity in TML increased from 19.99 per cent to 100 per cent bringing it into its full ownership. Shawbrook said TML exceeded its annual completions target and received around £1.3bn in mortgage applications during the year. Shawbrook said TML also had a “strong pipeline” going into 2022. 

TML contributed a net operating income of £4.9m and a loss before tax of £7.7m to the group’s results. Shawbrook said if the acquisition took place on 1 January 2021 instead, it estimated that the consolidated net operating income for the group for the year ended 31 December 2021 would have been £386.4m instead of £386.1m and consolidated profit before tax for the group would have been higher at £196.1m.

Overall, it said the acquisition of TML gave the group opportunities in adjacent markets and gave it a “competitive advantage”.

Marcelino Castrillo, chief executive of Shawbrook Bank, said 2021 was a “significant year” for the firm as it accelerated the next phase of its growth journey. 

It invested in its data capabilities and technology, and launched Shawbrook Zero – a fully digital non-advised second charge mortgage. 

He added: “I am confident that by building on the foundations we have created over the last decade including continued investment in technology and data, our market-leading growth is set to continue. 

“We are uniquely placed to deal with the current macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges and the complex problems faced by our customers today and create opportunities which will serve to set us apart from the rest as we continue to disrupt the sector.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.