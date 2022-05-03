You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Crystal SF upgrades in-house portal

by:
  • 03/05/2022
  • 0
Crystal SF upgrades in-house portal
Specialist finance distributor, Crystal Specialist Finance, has upgraded its in-house portal, Crystalhub Version Two.

Crystalhub allows online quotation, online application and a streamlined case management service to provide quicker completions, increased conversions and better user experience.

The new features include a personalised and secure dashboard that shows the users’ case updates in real time, providing end-to-end case management up to completion.

The interface update also includes a document checklist and upload feature which aims to save time and progress applications faster.

Kris Corns (pictured), operations director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “We are passionate about delivering the best customer experience and funding outcomes at all times.

“Our broker and introducer customers have been telling us that they want a simple, intuitive and interactive system which works with phones and is user friendly. CrystalHub Version Two delivers this and will continue to evolve and improve from the user feedback we receive.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.