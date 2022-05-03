Crystal SF upgrades in-house portal

Specialist finance distributor, Crystal Specialist Finance, has upgraded its in-house portal, Crystalhub Version Two.

Crystalhub allows online quotation, online application and a streamlined case management service to provide quicker completions, increased conversions and better user experience.

The new features include a personalised and secure dashboard that shows the users’ case updates in real time, providing end-to-end case management up to completion.

The interface update also includes a document checklist and upload feature which aims to save time and progress applications faster.

Kris Corns (pictured), operations director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “We are passionate about delivering the best customer experience and funding outcomes at all times.

“Our broker and introducer customers have been telling us that they want a simple, intuitive and interactive system which works with phones and is user friendly. CrystalHub Version Two delivers this and will continue to evolve and improve from the user feedback we receive.”