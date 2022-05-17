You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

There are now finance options for most international investors – MFS video debate

by:
  • 17/05/2022
  • 0
There are now finance options for most international investors – MFS video debate
The UK’s mortgage market has opened up to international investors and there are now more options available, it has been said.

 

Speaking on a Specialist Lending Solutions TV debate in association with Market Financial Solutions (MFS), when asked how the market had changed towards overseas buyers, James Riley, mortgage consultant at Oriel Finance, said: “The market has significantly improved over the last few years and it’s now at a level where there is an option for most international investors.” 

As for challenges faced, Riley said the process could be more complicated depending on the property being purchased. He said the new-build market was very active, while second hand property purchases were sometimes “restrictive”. 

He said the seller was “completely free to pull out of a purchase at any point up until exchange of contracts, which often isn’t until the very end of the process”. He said for this reason, it was important for brokers to hold their client’s hand through the process. 

Richard Rinder, associate partner sales manager at Oriel Finance, said that historically there were fewer entrants to the market and the process was not as stringent. 

However, as the market had grown, lenders started to realise it was a segment worth paying attention to. 

“And with that comes development and more options,” he said. 

Zahira Fayyaz, senior business development manager at MFS, said the lender was less restrictive in its own approach and would assess assets on whether they are fit for purpose and generate income. 

 

 

Watch the video [10:54] hosted by Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, featuring  Zahira Fayyaz, senior business development manager at MFS, Richard Rinder, associate, sales manager for Oriel Finance and James Riley, mortgage consultant at Oriel Finance.

 

Sponsored content in association with Market Financial Solutions. For Intermediary Use Only 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.