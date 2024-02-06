You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MFS to refund valuation fees for bridging customers over next three months

by:
  • 06/02/2024
  • 0
MFS to refund valuation fees for bridging customers over next three months
Market Financial Solutions (MFS) will offer a full refund on valuation fees for bridging customers on cases agreed before the end of March and completed before the end of April.

The refund will be issued within 28 days of drawdown of the bridging loan.

The offer to waive valuation fees applies across all its bridging deals, which cover residential, commercial and semi-commercial ranges, up to a maximum valuation of £10m.

The initiative is for loans placed by brokers and covers physical valuation. It will be applicable to one standard lender valuation per security property.

To be eligible, the borrower must sign and return their decision in principle (DIP) document by the end of March 2024, and the loan must be drawn down by the end of April.

MFS lowered select bridging rates in January this year, with rates beginning from 0.49 per cent at 50 per cent loan to value (LTV) for a residential investment or single buy-to-let (BTL) property, and 0.55 per cent for a permitted development bridge, light development, semi-commercial or commercial product.

Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of MFS, said: “There is a palpable sense that the property market has turned a corner after a turbulent two years. Rates have settled and data suggests that house prices have levelled off – there are signs that buyer demand and price growth are actually returning.

“So, now is the right time for MFS to inject a little more impetus into the market, rewarding our brokers and borrowers by refunding their valuation fees.

“Putting that money back in borrowers’ pockets will not simply provide a nice pick-me-up. It is capital they can invest into their properties, enabling them to keep pace with market trends and maximise the quality of their assets, which is crucial in the current climate.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.