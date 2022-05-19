YBS Commercial adds relationship director to its North team

YBS Commercial has appointed Jennifer Guy as a relationship director for its North team.

She joins from Lloyds Banking Group where she worked for around 19 years in various roles, including commercial relationship manager.

In that role she gained experience around real estate and client portfolio management, according to YBS Commercial.

She will be based at the YBS Commercial office on Cross Street, Manchester, and at the YBS branch on Fishergate, Preston, from which she will be covering the Northwest.

Guy (pictured) said she was delighted to come onboard and “use my skills to add real value to the business”.

Sarah Prescott, regional director for the North team, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome Jennifer to the North team. I have high hopes both for what she and the North team can deliver now that we’re operating at full capacity.”

Guy will be working closely with other North team members including Sarah Prescott, relationship directors Georgie McRoberts, Rob McFarlane and Chris Butler, who joined in April, and relationship managers Jack Dunne and Dan Wisson.