MSP Capital adds to underwriting team

by:
  • 31/05/2022
MSP Capital has recruited two members of staff to its underwriting team.

The development finance and bridging lender has appointed Mike Townsend as business development manager. Townsend had previously spent 35 years with NatWest, including two decades as a relationship manager finding funding solutions for property clients.

In his new post, he will be tasked with boosting the firm’s activities in Hampshire and West Sussex.

Jo Kelly has also joined the lender as credit analyst, where she will be responsible for supporting the business with asset lending and financial analysis.

Kelly also boasts lengthy experience in the financial industry, having most recently spent seven years as a senior relationship manager at Lombard, helping businesses within the Dorset area with their asset finance requirements.

MSP said that the appointments reflected its continued growth in the sector, having released £165m of funding so far this year.

Martin Higgins, managing director of MSP Capital, said that a large part of the lender’s success to date had been its ability to build strong relationships.

He continued: “That is the reason we see our volume of enquiries, applications and completions all going up.

“Strengthening our team with two more industry experts, both with vast experience, will enable us to continue to service our clients on a personal level, while our loan book grows.”

