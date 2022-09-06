You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

LendInvest opens new office in Scotland

by:
  • 06/09/2022
  • 0
LendInvest opens new office in Scotland
LendInvest has opened a new office in Glasgow, its first UK office outside London

The lender said that the move was in response to the increasing demand for property finance in the north of the country.

It is now recruiting for roles in its technology division, as well as its Scotland-based credit and operations team, focusing on those with experience of the Scottish market.

Alongside the launch of the new office, LendInvest has joined the FinTech Scotland industry body.

 

LendInvest’s “inclusive focus”

Last month LendInvest launched a houses in multiple occupation (HMO) product for first-time landlords, and it has expanded the size of student lets which it supports around major Scottish Universities, while it will also now accept HMO and MUFB applications on its Tier 2 range.

Rod Lockhart (pictured), chief executive officer at LendInvest, said the lender had always aimed to bring “smart and progressive technology” to mortgage deals across the UK.

He continued: “Making Scotland the first UK office for the company outside London sets the foundations for the sort of expansion we are envisaging. We’re excited to join our existing Scotland based employees for the launch event next week, and soon welcome new colleagues on board as we ramp up our operations in the area.”

Nicola Anderson, chief executive at FinTech Scotland, praised the “inclusive focus of Lendinvest’s service”, which she said was an example of “fintech innovation driving purposeful change”.

