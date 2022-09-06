You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

New ASTL board members announced

  • 06/09/2022
The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has appointed three new members to its executive board.

The new board members were elected through a vote by members of the trade body. The ASTL said there were a record number of candidates and votes for the roles.

The new members of the board are Jamie Pritchard, sales director at Glenhawk, Sabinda Robinson-Sandhu, head of operations and marketing at Avamore Capital, and Mark Stokes, chief commercial officer at United Trust Bank.

They join existing executive committee members Steve Barber, managing director at Bridging Finance Solutions, Ray Cohen, director at Jackson Cohen Associates, and Scott Marshall, managing director of Roma Finance.

The new members replace James Bloom, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, Gavin Diamond, CEO at Spring Finance, and Alan Margolis, who all retire from executive duties with the association.

 

ASTL has “exciting year ahead”

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the ASTL, said that the level of interest in the election demonstrated the important role that the trade association plays within the property market.

He continued: “We have an exciting year ahead, with our conference in October and the launch of the short term lending industry’s first education programme, as well as the launch of our first white paper on bridging finance. This activity wouldn’t be possible without the contribution of our members, associate members and executive team and we will continue to do all we can to support the interests of the short term lending industry and our customers.”

The latest data from the ASTL shows that bridging applications, completions and loan books all rose in the second quarter of the year, though so too did default level.

