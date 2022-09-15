You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Treasury’s chief secretary found to have stake in specialist lender Pluto Finance

by:
  • 15/09/2022
  • 0
Treasury’s chief secretary found to have stake in specialist lender Pluto Finance
Newly-appointed chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp has a stake in specialist lender Pluto Finance.

Philp has been a member of the lender’s parent company Pluto Partners since 2011, according to Companies House.  

According to his UK Parliament profile, he has more than a 15 per cent stake in the business. However, when contacted by Specialist Lending Solutions, a spokesperson for Pluto Finance said he “no longer has any involvement in the running of the business”. 

The lender did not give any detail as to how long Philp has not been involved in its operations. 

Pluto Finance provides finance to property developers and investors through bridging loans, development finance, build-to-rent rent and investment options. 

Philp was appointed to the role of chief secretary to the Treasury on 6 September and has a number of responsibilities including spending reviews, housing and planning as well as infrastructure spending. 

He holds similar interests in Pluto Capital Management, Pluto Silverstone Co Invest, Pluto Monza Co Invest and Pluto Development Partners. All are under the Pluto group and operate in property finance and investment. 

Philp also has a share in Millgap, which has been declared as a consulting, advisory and investment business. 

On March 2021, a subsidiary of Pluto Partners and a company in which Millgap holds a beneficial ownership of 0.375 per cent became accredited for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. 

While external activities can potentially lead to a conflict of interest regarding ministerial duties, Specialist Lending Solutions understands that this does not constitute a second job and was declared as required. 

Philp is understood to be going through the declaration and management of interests process in line with the Ministerial Code following his appointment last week. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/