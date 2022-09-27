You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Zephyr Homeloans briefly removes products

by:
  • 27/09/2022
  • 0
Zephyr Homeloans briefly removes products
Zephyr Homeloans will temporarily withdraw all its products from today due to “ongoing market volatility”.

In a message to brokers, the lender said that it was “committed to processing any full mortgage applications already submitted to us and will undertake those as quickly as we can”.

The lender continued that due to the volume of lender changes taking place it could take longer than normal for sourcing systems to update.

Zephyr added that it would be “actively monitoring the market and broader developments” and it intended to launch new products once market conditions were more stable.

The lender apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Several lenders have had to briefly take down new business products over the past few days due to economic volatility. This includes the pound falling, swap rates rising and base rate increases.

It comes after the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a range of tax cutting measures in his mini Budget on Friday.

Lenders who have made changes to their propositions over the past few days include HSBC, Atom Bank, Accord Mortgages, Nationwide, Halifax, The Nottingham, BM Solutions, Paragon, Keystone Property Finance, West One Loans, Clydesdale Bank, Virgin Money, Bank of Ireland, Foundation Home Loans, Skipton Building Society and Leeds Building Society.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/