Crystal Specialist Finance launches updated website

Specialist finance distributor Crystal Specialist Finance has brought out a website to highlight its digital enquiry submission tool.

Crystal Hub allows brokers to submit cases digitally and speeds up review times. The firm said that it would help brokers close deals quickly and more efficiently.

The company added that the site is designed to be “clearer to navigate” and shows the latest deals and information on the market, enabling brokers to find information fast.

Dom Wilkinson, marketing director at Crystal Specialist Finance said that this was just the “start of our digital transformation strategy”.

He added: “Our goal is to use technology to enable and empower brokers, making the process of securing the best property finance deals for their clients as frictionless and as seamless as possible – rather than replacing the vital human interactions and personal relationships that are vital to any successful business organisation.

“We see the new site as integral to our growth plans and we hope it will support brokers maximise their business opportunities.”

A busy time Crystal Specialist Finance

Crystal Specialist Finance received an undisclosed investment into the business earlier this year, which the firm said it would utilise alongside its capital reserves to fund its own acquisition strategy and growth plans.

The company has also been growing its team, with Jodie Worsick joining as business development manager and Mark Hutchings being appointed as head of strategy and group projects.