Sancus appoints Richard Whitehouse as UK MD

Whitehouse has worked at Sancus for just over six years, initially joining as sales director in 2016. He has also been a non-executive director for one of the group’s investment companies.

Prior to that he was regional sales director at Aldermore for nearly three years, while he also spent more than two years as head of client relations at AIB.

Sancus’ latest results show that new loan facilities in the first-half of the year rose by 62 per cent year-on-year to £86m.

Rory Mepham, chief executive of Sancus Lending Group, said: “Richard has been key in our recent growth in the UK and his new position coincides with significant increased activity in the business.

“Our aim is to provide the property sector, not just with finance but also with knowledge, support and certainty, characteristics we think will be increasingly important at this stage of the economic cycle.”

Whitehouse added: “I look forward to continuing to grow the UK business which will include further recruitment of experienced property lenders to continue to support our introducers and clients.”