Mint Property Finance expands portfolio management team

Mint Property Finance has made two hires to its portfolio management team with the additions of Ian Jones and Mike Chatten.

Combined, they bring over 40 years of experience in development and mainstream banking.

Jones is a qualified chartered corporate banker and most recently worked at Arbuthnot Latham and Co where he was a portfolio manager. He has also worked at Barclays UK as an associate vice president credit manager and held risk anaylst roles at GE Capital and the Co-operative Bank.

Chatten is a qualified chartered institute banker and has held relationship management and corporate banking positions at Natwest, Barclays and Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank.

Both will report to Peter Howart, credit risk manager, and work in the portfolio management team’s development arm.

Andrew Lazare, founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, said: “When we moved into refurbishment products it didn’t take us long to identify that there are a number of key differences between bridging and development finance.

“What we also realised is that few specialist finance companies really understand it, so we brought in Pete from Natwest’s property investment division, to help us bolster our strengths in the sector.”

He added: “That was in 2017, and five years on I’m proud to say our development and bridging portfolio management team is now one of the strongest in the market, boasting over 150 combined years’ expertise. The teams’ experience, working in banking environments where processes and procedures are incredibly tight, is invaluable and exactly the operating principles we apply to our loans, to ensure success.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Ian and Mike to the business. Both have impressive career histories in mainstream banking and specialist finance. They’re fantastic additions to the team and already making their mark.”