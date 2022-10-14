You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

CapitalRise reaches £200m lending milestone

  • 14/10/2022
Prime property development lender CapitalRise has originated over £200m in loans for projects across London and the Home Counties with a combined value exceeding £640m.

Some £99m of the money lent was completed in the 12 months to June 2022 and was almost quadruple the amount originated the year before.

The firm closed two new institutional funding lines this year, in June and October with the latter raising £20m. This is expected to drive the company’s growth in addition to new hires to its origination, credit, product and marketing teams.

The firm provides bridging, development and sales period loans with each being tailored to the borrower’s needs. It usually offers loan sizes between £1m to £20m but has recently issued loans within the £10m to £20m bracket, which it has attributed to its growth.

Uma Rajah, CEO and co-founder of CapitalRise, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have reached this milestone. In 2016 we launched as a new lender into the prime Central London market when others were leaving it. The market was in decline, but as a debt provider with deep expertise in this specialist area, we understand the market well and appreciate its resilience in uncertain times.

“By lending prudently to high-quality borrowers on great schemes in desirable areas such as Chelsea and Mayfair, we have managed to grow the business considerably.”

She added: “At CapitalRise we consider each project on its own individual merits and avoid making blanket decisions. With this careful approach, we have been able to build a strong performing loan book that we manage proactively and in close collaboration with our borrowers.

“At CapitalRise we are confident that our business will continue on its current growth trajectory. With our depth of expertise, the resilience of the Prime Central London market, and our responsible approach to projects, we see the current market as a time of great opportunity for us.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

