You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

CHL Mortgages adds lifetime trackers for landlords

by:
  • 19/10/2022
  • 0
CHL Mortgages adds lifetime trackers for landlords
CHL Mortgages has launched lifetime tracker products across its core and refurbishment ranges.

 

The deals from the specialist buy-to-let lender are available to a maximum 70 per cent loan to value (LTV), with a two-year early repayment charge (ERC) of three per cent in year one and two per cent in year two.

A two per cent product fee applies across the range.

The tracker rate for individuals and limited companies is set at 5.20 per cent, which is the bank base rate (BBR) plus 2.95 per cent.

For small houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) and short term lets the rate is 5.30 per cent, equivalent to the BBR plus 3.05 per cent.

Large HMOs and MUFBs have a rate of 5.35 per cent, which is BBR plus 3.10 per cent.

There are also refurbishment lifetime trackers to 70 per cent LTV with rates starting at 5.34 per cent for light refurbishment or EPC improvement and 5.31 per cent for cosmetic improvement.

Ross Turrell (pictured), commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “Our new lifetime trackers with a two-year ERC are a great option for landlords wanting to purchase or remortgage.

“They offer a potentially lower monthly payment versus fixed rate alternatives in the current market, along with the flexibility to move into fixed rate products after two years.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.