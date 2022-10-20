You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

ChaseBlue Loans integrates Nivo and OMS technologies

by:
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
ChaseBlue Loans integrates Nivo and OMS technologies
Specialist mortgage packager ChaseBlue Loans has integrated technology from Nivo and OMS to better detect fraudulent activity.

The firm, which handles second charge, commercial and bridging loans, now uses the ID verification, secure communication and document transfer systems provided by Nivo and OMS for its customer onboarding process. 

During the onboarding process, customers are sent a text message through the OMS CRM telling them to download the Nivo app. 

They then use the app to complete ID verification by taking a photo of approved identification such as a passport or driving licence. The photo is uploaded to Nivo’s system which uses biometric ID and voice recognition technology to confirm the customer’s identity. 

While this is happening, ChaseBlue Loans’ application system – which is powered by OMS – is updated to confirm that know your customer onboarding has been completed. This then allows for verified, instant messaging and document uploading through the Nivo app. 

 

An ongoing commitment to fighting fraud 

Ben Gillespie (pictured), managing director of Chaseblue Loans, said it wanted to ensure it was using industry-recognised technology to stop fraudulent activity from reaching its lender partners. 

He added: “We have close relationships with all our referred customers, and this places us in a perfect position to be able to identify fraudulent activity very early on and deal with it appropriately. 

“Fraud prevention is a key issue in financial services and initiatives such as this protects our business, our key business partners and the wider economy. This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to fighting fraud in the mortgage industry and never letting criminals gain the upper hand.” 

Mat Elliott, chief development officer and co-founder of Nivo, added: “Having witnessed first-hand the pressure on financial services needing to adapt to the demands of consumers in an increasingly-digitised world, my partner and I saw the need to create Nivo, our answer to enabling secure and speedy communication between finance industry providers and their customers.’  

“Incorporating Nivo’s technology within OMS was a significant development in OMS’ evolution.” 

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said the incorporation of Nivo’s technology with OMS delivered a “unique advantage” to secure messaging and know your customer fraud prevention. 

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, which is one of the lenders that use Nivo, said: “The adoption of Nivo into Chaseblue’s process provides us great peace of mind that one of our key packaging firms is as passionate about fraud prevention as we are.  

“UTB has used Nivo for many years, and we depend on it to safeguard our mortgage business against fraudsters.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.