TAB appoints risk chief officer

  • 26/10/2022
Bridging lender TAB has appointed Jason Shead as chief risk officer. 

He was previously head of credit risk at West One Loans and will now be responsible for TAB’s risk management strategy.

Part of Shead’s role will include overseeing the credit process and providing technical guidance to other departments within the business.

He will become a member of TAB’s credit committee and a key stakeholder for development of lending policy and procedures.

Shead has also worked for Capita Mortgage Services managing the new lending department and overseeing underwriting for more than a dozen mortgage portfolios with various different commercial focuses.

Prior to this, he was employed by Nationwide with responsibility for underwriting residential and buy-to-let mortgage applications for high net worth applicants.

 

‘TAB is on an exciting journey’

Duncan Kreeger, chief executive and founder of TAB said: “Having spent over two decades in financial services across all secured lending sectors, he brings with him substantial experience in credit, risk and compliance and deep professional insights. He is an able senior risk executive with expertise in the underwriting of bridging and commercial loans.

“Jason joins the business in a time when the market is volatile but TAB’s appetite for cautious growth remains the same. He is a key hire at an opportune time as we look to evolve our operations around credit risk and I am pleased to be working with him again.”

Shead added: “TAB’s team ethos, focus on diversity, sustainability and their commitment to innovation, coupled with the time I spent working with Duncan in his final years at West One Loans is what attracted me to the role. The business is on an exciting journey, shaping the future of the specialist lending market and in uncertain market environments, a proactive and thorough risk management strategy is critical to a business’s success.

“I am looking forward to working with Duncan and the wider team, helping to meet their targets by refining and evolving TAB’s processes.”

