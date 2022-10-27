Mint Property Finance to offer augmented title insurance capabilities

Specialist lender Mint Property Finance has streamlined its legal procedures so its solicitors can have increased use of title insurance.

The lender said that this would help applications progress faster as it reduces time and cost to borrowers.

Freehold and leasehold kerbside properties, including auction purchases that do not need significant works and can access standard bridge and light works products, are eligible.

Loans are subject to a maximum of £500,000 and properties must be located in England and Wales

Westcor International is providing the lender with perfect title policy to support its loans.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare (pictured), said: “With 11 years of successful lending under our belt we’re now at the successful stage whereby we are comfortable to embrace the more fully encompassing role of title insurance.

“We’re here to help borrowers, brokers and other professional introducers alike, and this is just one more step along the way.”

Christopher Taylor, corporate development director at Westcor International, said: “We’re proud to have provided support to Mint Property Finance from inception and have enjoyed being part of the business’s impressive journey.

“We have seen how the perfect title policy has been utilised in specific areas of the business for the benefit of all stakeholders and are delighted to see those benefits now made available to a wider audience. We’re pleased to provide ongoing support to Mint Property Finance as the business continues with its next phase of expansion.”