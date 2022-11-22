You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Glenhawk releases two-year property investment product

  • 22/11/2022
Glenhawk has launched a two-year property investment product in response to market feedback and lenders pivoting towards longer fixed deals.

This is in addition to the lender’s suite of bridging, development exit and commercial loans and follows its decision to increase its maximum bridging loan size to £10m. 

The two-year investment product is available for loans up to £3m up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) for commercial, mixed commercial, houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit blocks. 

There are no prepayment fees or early repayment charges (ERCs). 

Pricing starts from six per cent above the Bank of England’s base rate per annum. 

Michael Clifford, commercial director at Glenhawk, said: “Diversifying our product range in response to market demand is central to the delivery of our £1bn annual lending target. With lenders switching focus to longer-term products, a general tightening of lending criteria and increased pricing, we feel now is the right time to launch a property investment product.  

“It will support borrowers who do not wish to tie themselves into significantly higher priced long-term products that may also come with ERCs or prepayment fees. Crucially, we have the certainty of funding in place to offer professional investors a competitively priced product, with the flexibility to match their short to medium term investment strategies.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

