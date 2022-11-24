You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane Capital relaunches bridging and refurb range

by:
  • 24/11/2022
  • 0
Octane Capital relaunches bridging and refurb range
Octane Capital has relaunched its bridging and refurbishment rate and is set to resume fixed rate buy-to-let lending early next year.

The lender withdrew its fixed rate buy-to-let loans in June due to swap rate uncertainty and will bring these back in January with new pricing. 

Its bridging variable rates begin from bank base rate plus 0.37 per cent per month. It will be available on residential units above commercial properties, houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit freehold blocks and to non-UK nationals. 

Octane’s refurbishment variable rates start from bank base rate plus 0.4 per cent per month. This includes light, moderate and heavy works up to 75 per cent of the property’s value. 

The lender will provide leverage up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

It has also laid out plans to increase its loan book to £1bn within the next three years using existing investor equity and institutional debt. 

 

Octane: ‘Recent turbulence…a significant opportunity’

Jonathan Samuels, CEO at Octane Capital, said its newly launched bridging and refurbishment rates provided the foundation of its goal to become a leading speciality property lender. 

He added: “We are tackling the 2023 property market head-on and see recent turbulence as a significant opportunity.  

“We are committed to our famously open-minded approach in considering complex cases and continue to specialise in what may be considered ‘difficult’ deals that other lenders may automatically turn down. 

“These are exciting times for Octane Capital in our quest to double our loan book in the next two to three years and the revised structure provides for that.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.