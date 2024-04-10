You are here: Home - News -

The Buy to Let Market Forum is just two weeks away

  • 10/04/2024
The Buy to Let Market Forum will kick off in two weeks, with sessions covering key issues impacting the market and offering the opportunity to network with lenders.

The free-to-attend half-day Buy to Let Market Forum is going up and down the country, with events taking place in Bolton, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading.

With eight jam-packed sessions with a range of expert buy-to-let (BTL) lenders and adviser delegates, plus frequent networking breaks, this will be a key event for those looking to maximise BTL opportunities and overcome current market challenges

To register for the event, please follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-market-forum-2/?btl2024source=pressrelease

For a sneak peak at what the day may have in store, take a look at presentations below:

  • Buy-to-let facts and stats: looking for the good news in 2024 and beyond
    • Mark Long, managing director at Pegasus Insight
  • Don’t look back in anger: opportunities and challenges in 2023 and future outlook
    • James Forth, head of sales at OSB Group, and Louisa Ritchie, key account manager at Fleet Mortgages
  • The practical guide to limited company structures
    • Phil Riches, sales director, Keystone Property Finance
  • Specialist buy-to-let mortgages: overcoming buy-to-let challenges in 2024
    • Tom Gill, key account manager, Market Financial Solutions
  • Valuations 101 – a deeper look into buy-to-let valuations
    • Jason Wilde, national sales manager, Paragon Bank
  • Maximising returns with houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit freehold blocks
    • Ian Hall, head of sales, North, Landbay
  • Working together, working smarter: strategies to sustain long-term growth in the buy-to-let sector
    • Dale Jannels, CEO at One Mortgage System, and Joe Heayes, corporate relationship manager at The Mortgage Works

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

