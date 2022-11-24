You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Paragon and Virgin Money enhance BTL criteria

by:
  • 24/11/2022
  • 0
Paragon and Virgin Money enhance BTL criteria
Paragon Bank and Virgin Money have made improvements to their buy-to-let lending criteria.

Paragon has reduced its income coverage ratio (ICR) from 5.75 per cent to 5.50 per cent on selected buy-to-let mortgages.

The specialist lender has also launched a suite of five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages available to both portfolio and non-portfolio landlords up to 75 per cent loan to value with rates starting from 5.40 per cent.

All deals include free mortgage valuations and are available on houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit blocks and single self-contained properties.

 

Virgin Money makes changes

Virgin Money has removed the minimum income requirement for buy-to-let applications that are assessed using an ICR calculation which the lender says will simplify its income requirements.

Brokers will still need to input all the customer’s income into the application. Where personal income is being used to support the affordability of the application, it remains set at £50,000.

The bank has also made changes to its portfolio lending criteria.

Landlords can now have up to five buy-to-let properties in the same post code, such as G1 2HL.

Previously, this was restricted to a postcode area, for example G1.

This restriction does not apply if the application being submitted is a remortgage with no additional borrowing.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.