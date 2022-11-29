LendInvest launches fund with aim to raise £300m

LendInvest has said that it is in the process of releasing a new “open ended fund” with around £200m in capital already promised by existing investors.

The firm said that the fund would continue the investment strategy of its previous flagship fund, which was focused on short-term transactional loans.

The previous fund provided the backing for the company’s bridging and development loans.

LendInvest said that investors in the fund would benefit from “improved headline terms and structure, designed to be attractive and competitive to investors in the current market

Omega Poole, head of funds management at LendInvest, commented: “Over the last couple of years we have proactively solicited feedback from our existing investors and the wider market, and looked to design a fund which is attractive and competitive in today’s market.

“To have more than £200m of capital already committed is fantastic, and the successful launch of this new flagship fund demonstrates that our investment strategy continues to appeal to a wide range of investors seeking to finance UK housing on a senior secured whole-loan basis.”

In its most recent results, the lender reported a 33 per cent growth in platform assets under management to £2.43bn, noting at the time it had over £950m of lending headroom.

The company added that it had entered into a £180m partnership with Lloyds Bank, which it would use to grow its buy-to-let business and securitisation programme.

The lender also recently launched a stepped bridge product and tracker mortgages.