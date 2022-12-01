You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Tuscan Capital fast-track process slashes turnaround and completion times

by:
  • 01/12/2022
  • 0
Tuscan Capital fast-track process slashes turnaround and completion times
Short-term property finance specialist Tuscan Capital says its fast-track process introduced earlier this year has brought “major improvements” for turnaround and completion times, as well as boosting loan enquiry and conversion figures.

The lender introduced the fast-track process in July this year and allows an automatic valuation model to be used as an alternative to a RICS property valuation and inspection.

Hometrack data supports the client’s estimated value or purchase price.

The AVM can be used up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) for purchase and 60 per cent LTV for refinance up to £750,000 valuation.

Higher value properties can be underwritten with a desktop valuation, and title and search indemnity insurance can be used.

Credit-approved term sheets are also issued within four hours of enquiry.

Personal guarantees, which mandate all parties need to have independent legal advice, are not required on cases at 65 per cent LTV and below.

The lender said that its average turnaround time since its fast-track process was introduced was 41 days and purchase took 23 days. The fastest deal completed was in seven working days.

AVM and desktop valuation have been used in over a third (35 per cent) of completed cases since July and loan enquiries were 26 per cent higher than in the fist six months.

There was also a 38 per cent increase in conversion rates, Tuscan Capital said.

 

Tuscan: ‘Real evidence of fast-track advantages’

Colin Sanders, chief executive officer at Tuscan Capital, said: “When we introduced fast-track we knew that many of our bridging loan customers would benefit from both cost and time savings. That said, we’re delighted to release these statistics which provide real evidence of the advantages from using fast-track

“At a time when bridging cases are taking longer to complete, we’re delighted to be bucking the trend. We’re equally pleased by its positive effect on completion rates.”

He added: “We’re not standing still, however; we recently added another underwriter to our team to improve our service and have further new appointments planned for the new year.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that right now, Tuscan Capital has market-leading service and highly competitive pricing, which add up to make a very strong bridging proposition.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.