Bridging

CapitalRise expands team during record-breaking month

by:
  • 06/12/2022
CapitalRise expands team during record-breaking month
CapitalRise has added six new members of staff to its team, having broken a host of records for the business in October.

During the month, CapitalRise set a new record for completions, with three totaling £21.5m taking place within a week. 

CapitalRise said that demand was so high that its credit committee was deployed every day in a single week during the month, the first time this has happened in the lender’s history.

Alongside reaching new records, the lender has expanded its team with the recruitment of six new staff. 

Raf Chowdhury has joined as associate director, having previously held the same role at Coutts. He will work alongside fellow new recruit Ryan Parrett, who joins as lending director from Fiduciam, where he spent five years in business development. They are joined by Tony Humphreys, who has left Hampshire Trust Bank to take up the role of credit manager.

Other new recruits include Julia Sinclair as head of product, who joins from Clim8. Philip Whiting and Flora Snape round out the new appointments as head of marketing and marketing manager respectively.

Uma Rajah, CEO and co-founder of Capital Rise, said that the demand levels showed how resilient the market is for developers and investors at the moment.

She continued: “Our credit committee, which usually sits twice a week and can be called on-demand by our lending team, had to increase to daily credit meetings on occasion in October to support our borrowers – and enable them to take advantage of the opportunities they are seeing in the market.

“Our new team members have made an immediate impact, and we look forward to further capitalising on their valuable experience and skillsets to propel our business to the next level.”

