You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Tenn Capital hires Jones as chief sales officer

by:
  • 06/12/2022
  • 0
Tenn Capital hires Jones as chief sales officer
Short-term finance specialist Tenn Capital has appointed Mike Jones (pictured) as its chief sales officer, with a remit to build the profile of the business.

Jones previously worked at Reim Capital as sales director for over a year and before that he was chief sales officer at Propfin for nearly two years.

Prior to that, he was director of sales at Alternative Bridging Corporation for nearly eight years, and previously was a business development manager at De Lage Landen for around a year.

He has also held roles at Fisher, Data Locator Group and Cheval Property Finance.

Matt Watson, Tenn Capital CEO, said: “We are delighted that Mike is joining us at this critical time in our evolution.

“He was the standout candidate due to his extensive industry knowledge and contacts; I was especially impressed by his energy and desire to serve his clients.”

He added: “We have had a really strong start to the business and now we are looking to capitalise by significantly growing our distribution capability across the UK and internationally.

“We will be adding new members to this team early in the new year.”

‘Tenn is completely different’

Jones said that “it was very apparent that what Tenn has here is different”, adding that the firm had a “high quality of expertise and experience across a broad spectrum”.

“The potential is huge,” he noted.

He said his first priority would be to “aim to get Tenn’s name a higher profile… in fact, the highest profile”.

“There are something like 400 lenders in our market and 350 or more do exactly the same thing. The others may have slight variations. And then there’s Tenn; Tenn is completely different. We need – and I need especially – to highlight why that is and why we should be the lender of choice,” he explained.

He said strategically he would be looking to contact brokers who have high net worth clients.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.