Tenn Capital hires Jones as chief sales officer

Short-term finance specialist Tenn Capital has appointed Mike Jones (pictured) as its chief sales officer, with a remit to build the profile of the business.

Jones previously worked at Reim Capital as sales director for over a year and before that he was chief sales officer at Propfin for nearly two years.

Prior to that, he was director of sales at Alternative Bridging Corporation for nearly eight years, and previously was a business development manager at De Lage Landen for around a year.

He has also held roles at Fisher, Data Locator Group and Cheval Property Finance.

Matt Watson, Tenn Capital CEO, said: “We are delighted that Mike is joining us at this critical time in our evolution.

“He was the standout candidate due to his extensive industry knowledge and contacts; I was especially impressed by his energy and desire to serve his clients.”

He added: “We have had a really strong start to the business and now we are looking to capitalise by significantly growing our distribution capability across the UK and internationally.

“We will be adding new members to this team early in the new year.”

‘Tenn is completely different’

Jones said that “it was very apparent that what Tenn has here is different”, adding that the firm had a “high quality of expertise and experience across a broad spectrum”.

“The potential is huge,” he noted.

He said his first priority would be to “aim to get Tenn’s name a higher profile… in fact, the highest profile”.

“There are something like 400 lenders in our market and 350 or more do exactly the same thing. The others may have slight variations. And then there’s Tenn; Tenn is completely different. We need – and I need especially – to highlight why that is and why we should be the lender of choice,” he explained.

He said strategically he would be looking to contact brokers who have high net worth clients.