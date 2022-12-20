You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

After a rollercoaster year, we are heading into a new normal – Aria Finance

by: Lucy Barrett, managing director of specialist broker Aria Finance
  • 20/12/2022
  • 0
After a rollercoaster year, we are heading into a new normal – Aria Finance
The past 12 months have been a rollercoaster ride. In fact, it’s hard to remember a year topsy-turvier than this.

Thankfully, as the curtain starts to come down on 2022, a sense of stability is gradually returning.  

In my last column, a little over a month ago, I wrote about the headaches that ongoing market volatility was causing brokers and their clients. 

 

A turned around market 

With interest rates rising quickly, affordability was suddenly becoming an issue. The outlook was pessimistic. 

To make matters worse, shortly after that, the Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation had risen to a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October. 

The following day the Chancellor delivered his Autumn Statement announcing a sweeping package of heavy tax rises and spending cuts. Thankfully the market response was positive, and it helped reassure investors on the UK’s fiscal stability. 

Inflationary pressures still remain, but the pairing of Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak has helped to undo some of the damage caused by Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss. 

Bond rates have rallied and swap rates have fallen significantly from October’s high, which has helped to restore market confidence further.  

The pound’s recovery has also contributed to a more optimistic outlook. At its worst, shortly after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, it fell to £1.07 against the dollar but it has recovered to £1.23 today. 

The result of all of this, is that lenders have been able to slowly begin to reduce the rates on offer to landlords.  

The best two and five-year fixed rate deals are now under six per cent and with competition among specialist lenders hotting up, we may see further rate reductions in the coming weeks. 

On top of this, lenders are also starting to ease affordability tests. When the market was jolted in September, lenders became increasingly cautious and started upping stress tests.  

What is happening now, is that they’re taking a slightly more flexible approach to affordability. Interest cover ratios are softening and, in some cases, to help landlords meet affordability tests, their personal income is being taken into account.   

The process known as top slicing had all but disappeared earlier this year, but it’s starting to creep back in as lenders ease their lending criteria.  

 

A changed outlook 

However, while rates are slowly improving for landlords, securing finance remains a significantly bigger challenge than this time a year ago. 

Recent analysis shows that the number of buy-to-let mortgage products on offer has fallen by 51 per cent in the past year, down from the 3,624 in November 2021 to 1,595 in November 2022.  

The landscape has changed dramatically over the past 12 months, but with a sense of stability returning, 2023 will hopefully bring more choice and flexibility for landlords.  

Ultimately, much of this will depend on how far inflation has left to run and, subsequently, how much further the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates. 

The Monetary Policy Committee already added 50 basis points to the Bank Base Rate in December, which takes it to 3.5 per cent. 

Further hikes are expected early next year but there is a growing sense of optimism that they won’t pass five per cent. 

For lenders, brokers, and landlords alike, 2023 will be a year of adjustment and trying to get to grips with a ‘new normal’.  

Whatever happens, let’s hope it involves a few less loop the loops.   

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Lucy Barrett, managing director of specialist broker Aria Finance

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/