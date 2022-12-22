You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Specialist Lending Solutions team

  22/12/2022
To say that this year was unprecedented seems like a massive understatement and honestly, a bit of an anti-climax.

This year was supposed to be a year of recovery when the mortgage market returned to normality and processed what happened during the pandemic.

However, that was far from the case.

From base rate rises, rocketing inflation and the war in Ukraine to Boris Johnson’s resignation, Liz Truss’ short-lived prime ministerial debut and disastrous mini Budget it has felt like a decade of events has been crammed into one year.

The specialist lending space also had its own issues to deal with, as certain types of funding for non-bank lenders became harder to come by but demand continued to grow.

This is only expected to increase next year as mainstream lenders’ affordability models become stricter, pushing more and more to specialist lenders.

Whilst it is very easy to look back on the past year and just see gloom there are rays of light in there.

Many specialist lenders across the board reported loan book growth and record-breaking months of lending, and many areas in the specialist lending arena are expecting further growth next year from second charges to commercial finance.

The sector has been resilient in the midst of a once in the lifetime storm and everyone, both broker and lender, should give themselves a pat on the back and take a well-deserved and restful break.

From everyone here at AE3 Media, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

