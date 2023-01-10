You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Glenhawk announces free valuation promotions

  10/01/2023
Glenhawk announces free valuation promotions
Glenhawk has launched a promotion offering borrowers a free valuation to reduce the upfront cost of a loan.

The lender will pay borrower valuation fees up to £2,500 inclusive of VAT on all new unregulated bridging and refurbishment applications up to £3m in value. This will apply to applications made between 10 and 31 January which complete on or before 31 March 2023. 

Glenhawk said this was in response to feedback from brokers and clients to help tackle the costs associated with developments in a high inflation environment. 

 

Glenhawk: ‘Supporting borrowers and easing the burden’

Michael Clifford (pictured), commercial director at Glenhawk, said: “As borrowers grapple with rising costs, we want to support them and help ease this burden where possible. Covering the cost of valuations is another example of the client-centric approach that has been at the heart of our proposition since we launched over five years ago, and has underpinned another strong year of lending. 

“This initiative will help investors and developers manage their costs by significantly reducing the upfront payments required to arrange a loan with us and should enable a greater number of borrowers to deliver much needed projects across the UK.” 

