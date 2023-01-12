Spring Finance adds Connelly as director of mortgages

She will begin her role on 1 February and be responsible for the operations and growth of the mortgages team. She will also oversee the secured loans team and launch mortgage products throughout the year.

Connelly previously worked at Masthaven Bank where she was director of lending and credit operations for a year and a half. During her time in that role, she led the lender’s mortgage division. She worked at Masthaven for seven years in total after joining as underwriting manager in 2015.

She also played a management role in the relaunch of Prestige Finance under the ownership of OSB.

Connelly will report into Spring Finance’s chief executive Gavin Diamond.

Diamond said: “Shelley is a well-known and respected leader in the industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Spring and we are absolutely delighted to have someone of her calibre joining our team. Her appointment comes at a crucial time in our evolution as a business.

“While we are immensely proud of what we have achieved to date, we remain committed to continued growth and improvement in products and service. We see Shelley’s appointment as a vital ingredient in our journey.”

Connelly added: “I’m looking forward to joining Spring Finance at an exciting time in their journey, and to working with the existing experienced team to further grow and develop Spring’s offering in the specialist finance market.”